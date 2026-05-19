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Salman Khans viral lonely post gave tension to his mother, says Logon ke saath pak jaata hu

Salman Khan’s viral ‘lonely’ post gave tension to his mother, says ‘Logon ke saath pak jaata hu’

Salman Khan cleared the confusion by posting he was not talking about himself and added that he could never feel alone because he has a loving family, close friends, and millions of fans.

Salman Khan has clarified his recent viral “alone and lonely” post after it sparked speculation on social media. On Sunday, the actor took to X and asked fans not to worry, saying the post was not related to his personal life. Earlier, Salman had shared a shirtless photo of himself relaxing on a couch and wrote about the difference between being “alone” and “lonely.” The post quickly went viral, with many fans wondering if the actor was hinting at feeling lonely.

Later, Salman cleared the confusion by posting another message. He said he was not talking about himself and added that he could never feel alone because he has a loving family, close friends, and millions of fans who always support him with their wishes and prayers. The actor also joked that sometimes he simply enjoys spending quiet time by himself because being surrounded by people all the time can get tiring.

The actor wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (I wasn’t talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family and friends and how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever.”

He continued, “Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, ‘Kya hua beta?’ Chill maro yaar,” he added.

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On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the film ‘Maatrubhumi’, where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled ‘Battle of Galwan’, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ is expected to release soon.

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