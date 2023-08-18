Home

Entertainment

Sam Asghari Breaks Silence On Split With Britney Spears After 1 Year Of Marriage, Wishes Her ‘The Best Always’

Sam Asghari Breaks Silence On Split With Britney Spears After 1 Year Of Marriage, Wishes Her ‘The Best Always’

Sam Asghari has released an official statement on Instagram regarding the recent news of his split with singer Britney Spears. He expressed good wishes for his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Sam Asghari on the split with Britney Spears.

The news of Britney Spears’ split with husband Sam Asghari has left fans in shock. These two tied the knot in June 2022, and have been reportedly facing ups and downs in their relationship for some time now.

Trending Now

Now, the actor and model has finally broken his silence on the subject. He took to his Instagram stories and dropped an official statement. In the post, he wished his soon ex-wife all the best, saying that they still have love and respect for each other.

Sam Asghari’s official statement on his spit with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s post on the photo-sharing app went like this, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Why are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari getting a divorce?

If you are wondering what is the reason behind Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce, the rumours suggest that the singer cheated on her husband. According to a TMZ report, Sam Asghari has claimed that Britney Spears was involved with one of their staff members. Going by a source close to the couple, the model reportedly discovered footage of the staff member and his wife in a compromising situation.

In addition to this, Sam Asghari has also alleged that Britney Spears got into physical fights with him multiple times throughout the course of their relationship. The singer is yet to release any official statement on the subject.

Britney Spears’ latest Insta post

Britney Spears’ latest post on her official Instagram handle was a picture of her sitting on a horse. She captioned the post, “Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES