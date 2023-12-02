Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s Stellar Performance Draws Crowds, Yet Falls Short of Animal’s Roaring Success

Home

Sam Bahadur Day 1 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer has started slow in comparison to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. However, it might increase its collection over the weekend.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur gets a decent opening on the release day. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also highlights Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sheikh in key roles. Sam Bahadur takes a reasonable start of Rs 6 crore at the box office, considering Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opening of 2023. These collections are impressive given its clash with a film like Animal which is roaring all across.

Despite Clash With Animal, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur Takes a Decent Opening of Rs 6 Crore

The movie had higher contribution from high-end multiplexes in big cities. The highest real occupancy rate for all the versions was observed in Jaipur at 41 per cent, Chennai at 39 per cent, Delhi at 22 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 20 per cent, Assam at 17 per cent, Telangana and Kerala at 16 per cent and Kolkata recorded the lowest with 9 per cent. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, around 1,03,192 tickets were sold helping the movie to mint Rs 3.05 crore in advance.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, on the other hand, has made a powerful entry into the box office with a collection of Rs 60 crore on its first day which is ten times more than Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur needs to show some solid growth over the weekend to beat Animal. A weekend collection of Rs 22 crores is what is estimated at the moment.

Here’s The Day-Wise Net India Collection of Sam Bahadur

Day 1: Rs 6 Crores

Total: Rs 6 crores nett on day 1

Sam Bahadur is being screened on over 3,000 screens nationwide and has received a positive initial response from the audience. Critics hail Vicky Kaushal’s tremendous performance, and can’t wait to see his magic in Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

