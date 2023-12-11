Home

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Finally Breaks Even? – Check Detailed Report And Analysis

Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's First Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, minted Rs 56.55 at the box office on the 10th day - Check detailed collection reports!

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal’s most recent film, and Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, were both released in theatres on December 1. Ever since their premiere, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film has broken several box office records, but Meghna Gulzar’s biographic has been having trouble following its debut weekend. Sam Bahadur has finally surpassed the Rs 50 crore milestone on the 10th day at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal film made Rs 7.50 crore on its tenth day, bringing its total receipts to Rs 56.55 crore, according to a Sacnilk.com report.

Sam Bahadur Day-Wise Collection at Box Office

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 3 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 7.50 crore

Total: 56.55 crore

