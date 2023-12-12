Home

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal’s Film FINALLY Picks Up Pace, Surpasses Meghna Gulzar’s Chhappak? – Check Detailed Analysis!

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: Despite the typical decline in box office receipts, Vicky Kaushal's biographical drama maintained its steady in its second week of release. Meghna Gulza'rs film has brought in Rs 58 crore.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: The Vicky Kaushal-starring biographical film about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is still making good money even though it is up against Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the box office hit. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the movie has made Rs 75.75 crore globally, with 58.55 crore coming from its Indian sales. Regarding Day 11’s earnings, preliminary projections indicate that the movie’s total Indian receipts reached Rs 58.55 crore, a decrease of Rs 2 crore net.

Sam Bahadur Day-Wise Collection at Box Office

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 3 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 7.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.0 crore (early estimates)

Total: 58.55 crore

