Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, is still holding well at the box office, although it is up against Animal. The film has minted Rs 61 crore so far - Check detailed analysis!

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal’s biographical war drama Sam Bahadur has at last made up its budget at the box office. The film got off to a sluggish start and was up against fierce competition from Animal right away. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Sam Bahadur made Rs 61.10 crores in 12 days from India. Movies typically show a fall starting on Monday. However, on Tuesday, Kaushal’s film displayed a little growth. On day 11, Meghna Gulzar’s film brought in Rs 2.15 crore, while on day 12, it surpassed Rs 2.40 crore.

Sam Manekshaw, who fought five battles, was India’s first field marshal and the inspiration for the film. In addition, he was the Army Staff’s previous head. He spent more than forty years as an Indian Army soldier. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, was produced on a Rs 55 crore budget. Vicky Kaushal won several accolades for his portrayal in the film and has truly inhabited the part of Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Bahadur Day-Wise Collection at Box Office

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 3 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 7.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.15 crore

Day 12: Rs 2.40 crore (early estimate)

Total: 61.10 crore

The movie is probably in for another successful weekend based on the patterns. Sam Bahadur and Animal will both have a successful run at the box office till Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

About Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film ‘Sam Bahadur.’ In addition to Vicky Sanya Malhotra plays his spouse in Meghna Gulzar’s film, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The character of Sam Bahadur, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, a brave Indian Army veteran and former Chief of Army Staff. He served in the army for more than forty years and five wars. He commanded the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the establishment of Bangladesh, and was the first commander in the Indian Army to be appointed to the rank of Field Marshal.

