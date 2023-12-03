Home

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Shows Growth Amid Tough Competition, Earns Rs 15 Crore – Check Analysis

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal at the box office. Meghna Gulzar's directorial project witnessed 50% growth on the second day.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film ‘Sam Bahadur.’ The 1971 India-Pakistan war, in which Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army and which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, serves as the setting for the film. With an opening of Rs 6.25 crore, the biographical war drama has had a poor start at the box office. The film, however, witnessed a growth of 50% on Saturday, i.e. the second day of its release with Rs 9.25 crore. This brought the two-day net box office collection to Rs 15.50 crore, according to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Collection

There have been a lot of parallels between Animal and Sam Bahadur since they opened in theatres, as well as conjectures about which film would perform better at the box office. According to the box office data for the first day, Animal defeated Sam Bahadur by a significant margin. Sam Bahadur struggled at Rs 6.25 crores, whereas Animal brought in Rs 63.8 crores.

Vicky Kaushal, who plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film, earned rave reviews for his performance. In addition to Vicky portraying Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife in Meghna Gulzar’s film, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. ‘Sam Bahadur‘ brings Vicky back together with ‘Raazi’s director Meghna.” The film hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Despite conflicting reviews from critics, the movie has garnered a lot of praise among X users. Vicky Kaushal received high praise for his performance. It will be interesting to see how opening weekends for Animal and Sam Bahadur play out, as well as whatever records the films shatter in the days ahead.

