Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Jumps to Double Digits, Struggles Hard to Compete With Animal – Check Analysis!

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is giving Vicky Kaushal's biographical drama 'Sam Bahadur' serious competition at the box office. Meghna Gulzar's film's first weekend earnings came to a total of Rs 25 crore - Check detailed collection reports and analysis.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film Sam Bahadur. The 1971 India-Pakistan war, in which Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army and which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, serves as the setting for the movie. Vicky Kaushal’s film got off to a great start when it opened on the big screen, earning Rs 6.25 crore in net sales on its first day. The Bollywood film’s opening two days at the box office laid a strong foundation for its run.

According to the sacnilk, Sam Bahadur’s Hindi version had an overall occupancy of around 56.33% on the third day after its release. The movie made Rs 6.26 crore on its first day of release and did better over the weekend. It made Rs 9 crore and had a 44 per cent rise on Saturday. As of right now, the movie has made a total of Rs 25.55 crore.

Sam Bahadur is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India. He served in the army for more than forty years and five wars. He was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, making history as the first Indian Army commander to do so. The movie honours Manekshaw and his service to the Indian army as well as the nation. In addition to Vicky portraying Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra plays his spouse in Meghna Gulzar’s film, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

