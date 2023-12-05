Home

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Will Vicky Kaushal’s Film Cross Rs 30 Crore Mark? Check Detailed Reports And Analysis

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur saw a sharp 66% decline in revenue on Monday. The film made Rs 3.50 crore on the fourth day at the box office - Check detailed analysis!

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur,‘ which did well at the box office at first, is currently experiencing a decline in its box office collection. The movie saw a sharp decline on its opening Monday in theatres, earning only Rs 3 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal’ is a tough competitor for ‘Sam Bahadur.’ Meghna Gulzar’s film ‘Sam Bahadur,’ which opened to a respectable first-day collection, stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent parts.

According to industry tracking site Sacnilk.com, Sam Bahadur had a sharp decline in revenue on Monday, adding Rs 3.50 crore to its opening weekend total of Rs 25.50 crore. This brings the four-day net India total to Rs 29.05 crore. The film, which was directed by Meghan Gulzar, earned Rs 5.35 crore abroad as of Sunday. With Rs 55 crore, the action has been taken.

Sam Bahadur Day-Wise Collection –

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: 10.30 crore

Day 4: 3.50 crore

Total: 29.05 crore

Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office

Vicky Kaushal’s film appears to have suffered from fierce rivalry with Ranbir Kapoor’s film. ‘Animal’ has already brought in Rs 241 crore in India.

Following earning Rs 6.25 crore on its first day of release, the film made Rs 9 crore on its second day and Rs 10.3 crore on its third and then dropped to Rs 3.50 on the fourth. Ranbir Kapoor’s vengeful actioner has made over Rs 200 crore in only three days after its debut. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor in the key parts, is a box office phenomenon that has already made Rs 356 crore globally in its first three days of release.

About Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film ‘Sam Bahadur.’ In addition to Vicky Sanya Malhotra plays his spouse in Meghna Gulzar’s film, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, is the basis for the Hindi-language biographical film Sam Bahadur. He has engaged in some of the fiercest wars in history. Among the conflicts he engaged in were the Sino-Indian War, the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, and the Burma campaign during World War II. The film depicts the dynamic life of this tough colonel whom his subordinates called ‘Sam Bahadur.’

