Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: Meghna Gulzar’s Film Makes Bare Minimum Despite Vicky Kaushal’s Phenomenal Performance – Check Detailed Analysis

Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur hit the big screens on December 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film will reach Rs 300 crore mark, Meghna Gulzar's film struggle to reach even Rs 50 crore.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: During the week, Meghna Gulzar’s flick ‘Sam Bahadur’ struggles to maintain its momentum. The movie took in Rs 3.5 crore on Tuesday, according to preliminary estimates based on a Sacnilk.com article. After five days of disbursement, it has collected a total of Rs 32.55 crore, the same amount that it did on Monday. Sam Bahadur’s box office earnings have significantly decreased over the week, and the film is not performing well.

Sam Bahadur Day-Wise Box Office Collection –

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: 10.30 crore

Day 4: 3.50 crore

Day 5: 3.50 crore

Total: 32.55 crore

The Vicky Kaushal film appears to have suffered because of fierce competition with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal.’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime action has already made Rs 283 crore in revenue in India.

About Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film ‘Sam Bahadur.’ In addition to Vicky, Sanya Malhotra plays his spouse in Meghna Gulzar’s film, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, is the basis for the Hindi-language biographical film Sam Bahadur. He has engaged in some of the fiercest wars in history. Among the conflicts he engaged in were the Sino-Indian War, the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, and the Burma campaign during World War II. The film depicts the dynamic life of this tough colonel whom his subordinates called ‘Sam Bahadur.’

