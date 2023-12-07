Home

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Fails to Leave a Mark, Struggles Hard to Even do Rs 50 Crore – Check Detailed Analysis

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal's film made a total of Rs 35.85 crore on the sixth day of release while Ranbir Kapoor's crime action has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark in India - Check detailed reports!

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: The Vicky Kaushal film Sam Bahadur, although having a decent premise and a powerful performance, has not made much of an impact at the box office. On Day 6, the Meghna Gulzar-directed film barely brought in Rs 3.30 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Ranbir Kapoor film Animal, which broke many box office records and made over Rs 300 crore in its first six days of release, is the main cause of Sam Bahadur’s dismal box office receipts.

