Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Continues to Struggle For Rs 50 Crore – Check Detailed Analysis

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 9: ‘Sam Bahadur,’ starring Vicky Kaushal, had a respectable opening day but is having trouble taking off at the box office. On December 1, the Meghna Gulzar movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ conflicted. Sam Bahadur made Rs 6.75 crore in India net on its ninth day, bringing its total earnings to 49.05 crore, according to a report on Sacnilk.com. On Saturday, the biographical war drama’s Hindi occupancy rate was 56.44% overall. The film, however, amassed an astonishing Rs 53.8 crore globally over its first eight days at the box office on December 8, 2023.

Sam Bahadur Day-Wise Collection at Box Office

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 3 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore (early estimates)

Total: 49.05 crore

About Vicky Kaushal’s Film Sam Bahadur

With Vicky Kaushal in the lead part, Sam Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Indian Army was led by Sam Manekshaw which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. Meghna Gulzar’s directorial also stars Sanya Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Govind Namdev, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neeraj Kabi. Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India, is the subject of the biography Sam Bahadur. He was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, making history as the first Indian Army commander to do so. Manekshaw’s service to the Indian Army is honoured in the movie.

