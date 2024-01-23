Home

Entertainment

Sam Bahadur OTT Release: When And Where to Watch Vicky Kaushal Starrer Biopic?

Sam Bahadur OTT Release: When And Where to Watch Vicky Kaushal Starrer Biopic?

Sam Bahadur OTT: Meghna Gulzar's directorial which starred Vicky Kaushal had a fantastic run in cinemas for several days before it was eventually hosted on Zee5.

Sam Bahadur OTT Release: When And Where to Watch Vicky Kaushal Starrer Biopic?

Sam Bahadur OTT: ‘Sam Bahadur‘ starring Vicky Kaushal had an incredible run at the box office despite clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal.’ The Hindi-language biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur was released in theatres on December 1, 2023. The film will be available on OTT following its incredible performance and audience impression. The film delves into the highs and lows of the remarkable career and journey of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. ‘Sam Bahadur’ honours the unwavering spirit of a real hero. The video chronicles Sam Manekshaw’s incredible journey; he was a legendary soldier in the Indian army. He served in five wars and more than 40 years.

Trending Now

Sam Bahadur OTT Release Date

Despite being released in theatres on the same day as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vengeful actioner, the movie was well-received and eventually became profitable. According to industry insider Sacnilk, the movie brought in Rs 130 crore worldwide. The film had a budget of about Rs 60 crore budget. In case you couldn’t catch the film in theatres, ‘Sam Bahadur‘ is now releasing on Zee5 on January 26.

You may like to read

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur’s OTT Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

The movie pulled through fierce opposition from ‘Animal,’ which was exhibited in smaller theatres, which is an amazing feat. The favourable reviews from the public, especially for Vicky Kaushal’s performance, were crucial to the movie’s success. Up until ‘Dunki‘ and ‘Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire‘ opened in theatres on December 21 and 22, respectively, the movie had a respectable run. As to the Sacnilk box office data, ‘Sam Bahadur‘ has also received approximately Rs 14.50 crore worldwide. As a result, the movie has earned 105 crore in total. Following ‘Raazi‘ and ‘Uri,’ this will be Vicky Kaushal’s third film to gross over Rs 100 crores.

Vicky Kaushal won hearts with his portrayal of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the biographical war drama. Manekshaw’s career is chronicled, starting with his cadet days in 1934 and ending with his involvement in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the World War II Burma campaign, and the Sino-Indian War of 1962. In addition, his marriage, friendships with notable politicians, and personal life are all covered.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.