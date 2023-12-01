Home

Entertainment

Sam Bahadur Review by Katrina Kaif, Feels Proud of Hubby Vicky Kaushal: ‘True to Your Craft’

Sam Bahadur Review by Katrina Kaif, Feels Proud of Hubby Vicky Kaushal: ‘True to Your Craft’

Sam Bahadur Review: Starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur has become the talk of the town. Here's what Katrina Kaif had to say about her husband's film.

Katrina Kaif Speaks Highly of Sam Bahadur Movie Says, 'A performance to be remembered' Amid Animal Release

Sam Bahadur Review: Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Sam Bahadur, a war-based biopic film has received a tremendous response from the audience. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, the film has become the talk of the town. The movie was released on December 1, 2023. The biopic of Sam Manekshaw revolves around the story of a field marshal who had served in the Indian Army for 40 long years. The character couldn’t have been portrayed better other than Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal. As Sam Bahadur predicts to make a successful box office collection, his wife and actor Katrina Kaif stood in support of Vicky’s latest release. Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the action-thriller movie has the potential to hamper the box office collection of Sam Bahadur. Here’s what Katrina had to say about Vicky Kaushal’s movie.

Trending Now

Sam Bahadur Review: Katrina Shows Support for Vicky Kaushal’s Film

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to show support for Sam Bahadur. She wrote a descriptive post, dedicating to her husband, and Sam Bahadur’s team. She couldn’t be more delighted for Vicky as she wrote, “SAM BAHADUR – @meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film, was transported to another era .. you can see your passion for telling his story and attention to detail in every shot. And SAM !!!!…..GRACE, HEROISM, GRIT What a performance, flawless, I’m just astounded, you are too inspiring, true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way, was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen.” She further wrote, “I’ve seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into Sam. A performance to be remembered(heart emoji) @vickykaushal09 Congratulations to @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies”. (sic.)

You may like to read

Take a Look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur Clashes With Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal at Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest movie Animal has clashed with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, a biopic released on the same date. It is expected that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction is expected to make the highest box office collection. Ranbir Kapoor fans have already estimated the film’s collection will go upto Rs 1000 crore at the box office window. Vicky Kaushal’s movie has just crossed the Rs 6 crore mark on it’s first day of opening. The film is expected to cross the box office collection of URI: The Surgical Strike which was recorded at Rs 360 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.