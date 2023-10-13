Home

Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal is looking promising as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's war-biopic. - Watch

Sam Bahadur Teaser: Sam Bahadur teaser is finally creating rage with its high-voltage drama, action, patriotism and power-packed performance from Vicky Kaushal. The latest glimpses from the biopic of former Chief of Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw released on Friday, October 13, 2023. Vicky, who plays the titular role in the movie took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser. He captioned his post as, “ज़िंदगी उनकी. इतिहास हमारा (His life. Our history). #Samबहादुर Teaser out now.

In cinemas 1.12.2023”. The actor looks promising in the war-drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

WATCH SAM MANEKSHAW’S VIRAL TEASER:

VICKY KAUSHAL IS PROMISING AS FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANESKSHAW

The teaser opens up with the voiceover from Vicky as Sam Manekshaw who says, “For a soldier, even more precious than his life, is his honour, his uniform. And to protect this honour, a soldier can even sacrifice his life! This is war. It’s what I and my soldiers are trained for. You please handle politics, as you are trained for it.” In another glimpse we see Sanya Malhotra as Siloo Manekshaw saying, “That is where you belong Sam, with your soldiers”. In his fiery tone the army chief then makes a statement as he says, “Mujhe politics mein koi interest nahi hai (I have no interest in politics)” Fatima sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi looks spot-on while Sanya’s Siloo is equally convincing. There are some intense scnes and visuals of war in the one-minute, twenty-five seconds teaser.

Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play the characters of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former Pakistan army official Yahya Khan respectively.

