Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Slays With Terrific Performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Story of Grit And Guts – Watch

Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam HFJ Manekshaw, MC, India's first Field Marshal and a legendary Army General, in Meghna Gulzar's new film. Check out the trailer to know how the actor looks fantastic in the part.

Sam Bahadur trailer (Photo: YouTube Screngrab)

Sam Bahadur Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal never disappoints with his performances in movies. Even when it’s a story that probably doesn’t deserve him, he makes sure to give it his all. This time though, it’s the kind of a story tailormade for the actor. This time, it is Meghna Gulzar, whose genius in Raazi (2018) contributed heavily to Vicky’s resume, bringing him back to a space he truly, really belongs to. The Raazi jodi is back to take over the screens with the brilliance of intelligent cinema in a brand-new film titled ‘Sam Bahadur‘.

The trailer of the film was released in Delhi on Tuesday, in the presence of hundreds of army personnel. Vicky, who plays the titular part, called it the ‘most difficult role’ of his career and the trailer would make you believe the same. The actor appears sincere as he gets into the uniform to portray the ‘life of India’s Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw’. He gets into the skin of the character like no other actor could have and simply gives the performance of a lifetime – and all with just a trailer.

Sam Bahadur, as the makers describe, is a tribute to Field Marshal Sam HFJ Manekshaw, MC, India’s first Field Marshal and a legendary Army General. The man lived a decorated life with the kind of achievements which are proudly engraved in 76 years of independent India’s history. The film, directed by Gulzar, also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Siloo Manekshaw. Sam Bahadur follows the story of India’s brave son and through his life, shows the country shaping up amid wars, geopolitical tensions, and major achievements. It highlights Manekshaw’s participation in World War II and his journey to becoming the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

India shouldn’t forget Manekshaw and this is an attempt to make him more memorable than ever.

Watch the trailer of Sam Bahadur here:

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and co-written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Srivastava and Meghna Gulzar. It is slated to hit the screens on December 1, facing a Box Office clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Your thoughts on the trailer?

