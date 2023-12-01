Home

Sam Bahadur Twitter Review: Fans Laud Vicky Kaushal’s Role As Sam Manekshaw In War Based Biopic

Sam Bahadur Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal's latest movie has been the talk of the in the film industry. Fans showed heir excitement on social media to adore Vicky's brilliant performance in war-based biopic movie.

Sam Bahadur Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal starring as Sam Bahadur has created buzz around the Bollywood industry. Vicky has captivated millions of hearts with his outstanding performances over and again. Directed by Meghna Gulzar Vicky’s latest film, Sam Bahadur, was released in theaters on December 1, 2023. Vicky played the role of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and it appears that he has won fans’ hearts with his performance. The audience took to social media to adore Vicky Kaushal’s latest performance in Sam Bahadur movie and had already declared it a successful box office run.

Here’s What Netizens Had To Say About Sam Bahadur:

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) commented on the impeccable depiction of Sam Manekshaw by Vicky Kaushal in the movie. A user lauded Vicky Kaushal’s performance and said, “Excellent! @vickykaushal09 This is going to be a big blockbuster, this is how you portray Army Officers, you did play a role, and you lived it just like you did in URI“.

Excellent! @vickykaushal09 This is going to be a big blockbuster, this is how you potray Army Officers, you didn’t played a role , you lived it just like you did in URI 🇮🇳🇮🇳🪖🪖#Samबहादुर #VickyKaushal https://t.co/w674oHAbr6 — Sourav Saraswat (@SaraswatSourav9) October 13, 2023

Another fan said, “Vicky was born to play these kinds of roles. Vicky legit prayed for a role like this only to soar higher and higher as an artist 💫 Now, look at him shining!”

Vicky legit prayed for a role like this only to soar higher and higher as an artist 💫 Now, look at him shinning!#VickyKaushal #AliaBhatt #Samबहादुर pic.twitter.com/RIexmYHb6L — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) October 13, 2023

The third user penned, “I sometimes feel Vick Kaushal’s face literally changes from character to character. That’s how in-depth he gets into them. One of the finest actors of our generation. Looking forward to this. 🔥🔥 #SamBahadur #Samबहादुर”

I sometimes feel Vick Kaushal’s face literally changes from character to character. That’s how in-depth he gets into them. One of the finest actors of our generation. Looking forward to this. 🔥🔥 #SamBahadur #Samबहादुर https://t.co/tjWADwuAkW — ada (@shriadhar_ada) October 13, 2023

Another fan of Vicky’s performance wrote, “It’s always great to see Unsung heroes on the Silver Screen. Vicky Kaushal delivers a Top-notch performance as Field Marshal “SAM MANEKSHAW” in #SamBahadur fetching him his 2nd National Award. He didn’t impersonate but captured the soul. Nevertheless, I loved it, I’m OK. #Samबहादुर ”

It’s always great to see Unsung heroes on the Silver Screen.vicky kaushal delivers a Top notch performance as Field Marshal “SAM MANEKSHAW” in #SamBahadur fetching him his 2nd National Award.He didn’t impersonate but captured the soul.Nevertheless I loved it, I’m OK. #Samबहादुर pic.twitter.com/3KGimkUWrC — Zeall R Soni (@blithesoul_) November 30, 2023

A user on X wrote, “I must say, the movie is just fantastic showcasing the strong personality of Sam Bahadur ji, his Brainy moves and love for the family. He is someone who believes in Winning for India at every step!Kudos to @vickykaushal09 bhai @sanyamalhotra07 for being the best.”

Today evening, attended the premiere of #SamBahadur at @JioWorldDrive. I must say, the movie is just fantastic showcasing the strong personality of Sam Bahadur ji, his Brainy moves and love for the family. He is someone who believes in Winning for India at every step ! Kudos… pic.twitter.com/c3RfLzp8jU — Chinu Kwatra (@chinukofficial) November 30, 2023

1st Day, 1st Show, 1st Seat in big screen for big Movie that is Sam Bahaddur…#SamBahadur #SamBahadurReview #SamManekshaw pic.twitter.com/gI6eCH1imm — Krishna (@Krishna_N_kitt) December 1, 2023

I am always ready, sweetie:

– Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw What a performance by #VickyKaushal as Sam Bahadur Story based on War, glory, pride and sacrifice

Watch #SamBahadur in theatres now.

5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#SamBahadurReview pic.twitter.com/85O9zZMOQ2 — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳 (Parody) (@pb3060) December 1, 2023

Sam Bahadur Cast

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky Kaushal as a lead actor alongside, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and other prominent stars. The war-based biopic film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

