Masaan to Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal’s Tryst With Path Breaking Cinema

Masaan to Sam Bahadur: A glimpse at Vicky Kaushal's versatile approach towards diverse on-screen characters.

Masaan to Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal has come a long way in his cinematic journey. Despite of being the son of an acclaimed action-director, Vicky has been in the league of actors like Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and others who had to struggle to make a mark in the film industry. Vicky did not get a launch from a home banner as his father did not have the money to back him. After doing cameos and special appearances, the Sam Bahadur actor made his debut as a leading man in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan. Ever since then he has proved his metal as an artist time and again. The same reflects in the posters and teaser of his upcoming war biopic Sam Bahadur.

WATCH VICKY KAUSHAL’S SAM BAHADUR TEASER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

VICKY KAUSHAL’S LOVE FOR VERSATILITY AND UNIQUE SCREENPLAYS

Vicky’s screen presence and adaptation of the mannerisms of former Chief of Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is spot-on. From his body-language to the baritone voice, the actor has imbibed the character and put his soul in the movie. The glimpses from the teaser in the Meghna Gulzar directorial showcase Vicky’s dedication towards his craft. While portraying a civil engineering student at a polytechnic college in Masaan, the actor’s artistic finesse made him believable as Deepak Kumar. Deepak hails from the Dom family that works at the cremation Ghats in Varanasi. Vicky’s power-packed performance in the social drama that blends multiple facets of spirituality, philosophy, taboos and human relations was hailed by cinephiles. His negative character in Anurag Kashyap’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer noir-thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 proved him as a versatile performer.

VICKY KAUSHAL HITS THE BULL’S EYE WITH HIS SAM BAHADUR LOOK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

VICKY KAUSHAL GEARS UP FOR HIS THIRD MILITARY DRAMA

Be it playing a patriot Pakistani military officer in Raazi or a valiant Army major in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky has always hit the bull’s eye with his acting prowess. While audiences loved his delicate and sensitive side as a caring husband and progressive Pakistani in Raazi, Uri showcased his patriotic side. His iconic dialogue “How’s The Josh” was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many army veterans. As the actor gears up for Sam Bahadur which clashes with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal at the box office, expectations are sky-high from the film. At a time when the country is sensitive about issues related to the defence forces and nationalism, Sam Bahadur could be yet another milestone performances in Vicky’s movie career. More than the patriotic theme it is the actor’s ability to transcend into the character and surrender to the director’s vision that makes for an engaging cinematic experience.

Sam Bahadur releases on December 1, 2023.It stars Sanya Malhotra as Siloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play the characters of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former Pakistan army official Yahya Khan respectively.

