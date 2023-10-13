Home

Sam Bahadur vs Animal at Box Office: What Vicky Kaushal Says on Facing Clash From Ranbir Kapoor This December!

Sam Bahadur vs Animal at Box Office: Vicky Kaushal recently reacted to facing clash from Ranbir Kapoor this December!

Sam Bahadur vs Animal at Box Office: Vicky Kaushal recently reacted to the box office clash between Sam Bahadur and Animal. The actor interacted with the media during the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur. Vicky was accompanied by his co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor who portrays the role of former Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the war biopic expressed his excitement for Animal. He said that he was looking forward to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer as everyone else. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar who collaborated with Vicky in the spy-drama Raazi.

WATCH VICKY KAUSHAL’S SAM BAHADUR TEASER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

VICKY KAUSHAL OPENS UP ON BOX OFFICE CLASH WITH RANBIR KAPOOR’S ANIMAL

The Sam Bahadur actor opined, “I think that Friday, we both are gonna eventually gonna hand over our Films to the audience. It will be the audiences’ day more than our day. In today’s time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That’s how we will flourish as an industry. We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year. We will have to make multiple films and we will have multiple releases on the same day”. He further added, “We have to build an atmosphere with multiple films can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience, we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so, why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now. Given today’s scenario now, the excitement that the the audiences have, I think, if they resonate with two films and both films are good, both can work. So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else. As long as it is a great day for the audience. We work for them, not for each other”.

VICKY KAUSHAL’S RAAZI CO-STAR ALIA BHATT HAILS SAM BAHADUR TEASER

Vicky’s Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt reacted to Animal teaser on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I still remember the day Meghna Gulzar told us the story of Sam on the sets of Raazi… Vicky sat there… a twinkle in his eye… hoping to one day be Sam. And wow… just wow Vicky Kaushal! Can’t wait to see this one (heart hands emoji). Special mention to my favourite DoP Jay I Patel.” Alia played the role of an Indian spy in Raazi who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer played by Vicky Kaushal. The actor who plays the titular role in Sam Bahadur also admitted that he and Katrina Kaif are geared up for each other’s films releasing in December 2023. He told, “Conversations at home….She is excited for my film and I am excited for her film. And she has not just got one film after my film but she has got one film two weeks before my film also. I am sandwiched between her films and it is a great spot to be in”.

Sam Bahadur also stars Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in crucial roles. The film is slated to release on December 1, 2023.

