Sam Mercer, Producer of The Sixth Sense, Passes Away at 69

Prodcuer of Manoj Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, Sam Mercer passed away at 69. The producer died at his South Pasadena home.

Famous American film producer Sam Mercer, who worked with Manoj Night Shyamalan in his supernatural horror films passed away at the age of 69. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the producer passed away at his South Pasadena home. The news of Sam was confirmed by his wife Tegan Jones. For the unversed, Sam began his work in Hollywood production with the sci-fi action-adventure film Congo.

After the news of Mercer’s death, Shyamalan issued a statement and remembered his long-term association with the late film producer. Sam and Shyamalan have worked in more than eight films including The Sixth Sense Unbreakable, Signs and Devil.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Indian-Amercian was quoted as saying, “Sam and I started working together when I was in my mid-twenties.” The filmmaker further added, “He taught me that the culture of a set comes from the top down. He led with kindness and showed me how to navigate pressure with grace. He was the best big brother I could have hoped for.”

“He made every movie a family, and I’ve tried to emulate that in every film since. He made me laugh and took care of me at the same time. He did this with everyone. I’ll never forget his perfectly neat desk, his gentle eyes and his magical ability to convey that everything was going to be OK. When he was around, that was always true,” Signs director further added.

Concrete Cowboy, which was written and directed by Ricky Staub also praised the late film producer. Ricky said, “Working for Sam changed the entire trajectory of my life,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He further revealed, “He (Sam Mercer) showed me how filmmaking could be a transformative experience for a crew and not just a job. It’s the in-between moments I cherish the most: the walks to lunch, him jokingly calling me ‘Ricky Bobby,’ the late nights when it was just us with pages of spreadsheets. In his passing, I am filled with immense gratitude that I got to experience, firsthand, this man’s beautiful legacy.”

Meanwhile, Sam also produced movies including Things We Lost in the Fire (2007), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Van Helsing (2004), Jarhead (2005), Heaven Is for Real (2014), The BFG (2016) and Concrete Cowboy (2020). Sam is survived by his wife Regan and Children including Miles and Sierra.

