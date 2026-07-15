Sam Neill’s ex Laura Tingle opens up about Jurassic Park actor’s final days: ‘Fighting various…’

Sam Neill’s ex Laura Tingle has opened up about his final weeks, sharing emotional details about the health struggles faced by the beloved Jurassic Park actor before his death at 78.

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Sam Neill with ex Laura Tingle (PC: Twitter)

The world of cinema has been remembering Sam Neill after the much-loved actor’s death, and now his former partner Laura Tingle has spoken about the difficult period before his passing. He passed away on July 13, 2026, at the age of 78. His family announced that his death was “sudden and unexpected”, adding that he passed away surrounded by loved ones in Sydney’s St Vincent’s Private Hospital. Known around the world for playing Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, Sam Neill remained a familiar and respected figure on screen for decades. Laura Tingle is an Australian journalist who was previously in a relationship with Neill from 2018 to 2021, shared that the actor had been facing serious health challenges after years of treatment. Although many fans knew about Neill’s health battle, Tingle’s words revealed how physically demanding his last few days have been for the actor.

Laura Tingle shares about Sam Neill’s final weeks

Sam Neill’s ex Laura Tingle shared about the actor’s final days and long fight with cancer when she appeared on the ABC’s Sydney Mornings radio program on July 14, 2026. She said that he had been “pretty sick” in the weeks before his death and was “fighting various forms of cancer”, explaining that his long battle with cancer treatments had taken a major toll on his health along with a “lot of chemo session”.

The actor had spent years undergoing intensive treatments, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy. According to Tingle, while those treatments helped him overcome his blood cancer, they also affected his immune system and left him more vulnerable.

She revealed, “He’d been fighting various forms of cancer for at least the last five years intensively. And that takes a toll on anybody’s body…He’d had a lot of chemo and a lot of immunotherapy and, thankfully, it had finally cleared him of the blood cancer that he’d had, but it left him pretty compromised in terms of his immune system and I think his poor body sort of got a bit exhausted, as makes sense. So, he’s been pretty sick for the last couple of weeks and everybody who loved him has been willing him on, from near and far. But, I think, it was just a bit too much to recover from one more time.”

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill’s lasting legacy

Sam Neill’s career stretched across more than five decades, with memorable roles in films including Jurassic Park, The Piano, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and many other acclaimed projects. However, his portrayal of Dr Alan Grant remains one of his most recognised performances.

Neill publicly shared his blood cancer diagnosis in March 2023, revealing he had been battling a rare, aggressive Stage 3 T-cell lymphoma since early 2022

The actor’s calm presence, natural style, and ability to bring depth to his characters made him a favourite among generations of fans. His return to the Jurassic Park franchise introduced him to a new group of viewers while reminding longtime fans of his impact.

Beyond acting, Neill was also known for his sense of humour, love of nature, and honesty when discussing his personal experiences. He previously spoke openly about his health struggles and continued to focus on enjoying life and creative work.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the entertainment world. Fellow actors and fans remembered Neill not only for his performances but also for his kindness and warm personality.