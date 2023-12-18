Home

Entertainment

Samanatha Ruth Prabhu’s Witty Reply to a Fan Asking About Getting Married Again Goes Viral – Check Post!

Samanatha Ruth Prabhu’s Witty Reply to a Fan Asking About Getting Married Again Goes Viral – Check Post!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu engaged in a fun Q&A's with her fans and one of her follower asked her about 'marrying again' - Take a look at how the actress statistically responded!

Samanatha Ruth Prabhu's Witty Reply to a Fan Asking About Getting Married Again Goes Viral - Check Post!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. The superstar often drops professional and personal updates on her Instagram account. Recently, the ‘Kushi‘ actor interacted with her fans through an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. She answered about her life in 2023, believing in miracles, manifestation and marrying again. Well yes, you read that right! An Instagram user anonymously posted a question asking, “Have you thought about getting married again?” Take a look at how the actress sarcastically answered the marriage question.

Trending Now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on ‘Marrying Again’

Samantha humorously replied with a laughing emoji stating, “According to statistics, it would be a bad investment,” and even mentioned divorce rates. This marks a rare occasion where Samantha Ruth Prabhu openly discussed her public divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. The couple’s split was a widely discussed topic. He also confirmed that their divorce was finalized last year soon after the announcement.

You may like to read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Response to ‘Marrying Again’:

While the reason for their separation remains undisclosed, Samantha mentioned that the failed marriage, her auto-immune condition called myositis, and unsuccessful films felt like a triple blow. In a conversation with Harper Bazaar, Samantha was asked if she actively ensured that her fans were included in her successes and challenges. The actress shared, “When I experienced a major low point due to a failed marriage, and my health and work were being affected, it felt like a series of setbacks; one after the other. Many people struggle with far less than what I went through in the past two years. During that difficult period, I found comfort in reading about other actors who had overcome health issues.”

After completing the Indian segment of the action-thriller Citadel, Samantha decided to take a hiatus from her acting career to prioritize her health. She sought treatment for the autoimmune condition, Myositis, in the United States and also travelled to various destinations around the world. As per rumours, Samantha intends to resume her acting career and return to the set at the beginning of 2024. She is eager to get back to work and is anticipated to be involved in promotions for Citadel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.