Mumbai: South actor Samantha Akkineni who will be making her debut on the OTT platform with Raj and DK’s The Family Man Season 2, speaks on her experience working with the casts and shares the feeling of being the part of popular web series. While speaking to Indian Express, Samantha said “I couldn’t catch The Family Man’s first season on the first day, and reviews were pouring in. It made me very curious. Chay (Naga Chaitanya) and I sat down the next day. We thought we’ll watch one episode and keep it for the week. But that didn’t happen.” Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 2 Controversy: ‘The Ones Leading The Show Are Mainly Tamilians’

Samantha further added, “I saw the reviews on the first day, and I had high expectations. I think doubts were cleared moments after its release. Everyone was hooked. I was feeling mighty proud. It was my biggest accomplishment.” Also Read - The Family Man 2 to be Banned in Tamil Nadu? IT Minister Writes to Centre About Controversy

In the web series Akkineni will be seen playing the main antagonist Raji. The trailer has grabbed all the attention and fans can’t wait to watch the web show on June 4. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos. The Family Man Season 2 also features Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Controversy: After Vaiku Writes To I&B Minister, Makers Clarify 'Wait And Watch'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



The Family Man 2 – has triggered a new controversy in its name. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman on Friday demanded calling off the Amazon Prime web series The Family Man 2 as it portrays Tamils as vicious and the Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists. In a statement issued here, Seeman said that the trailer of the web series The Family Man 2 is shocking.

The Family Man 2 attempts to portray Tamils as terrorists, says Seeman

“In a situation where two lakh Tamils in Eelam have been slaughtered by the tyranny of Sinhala chauvinism, the attempt to portray the Tamils as terrorists through a web series that stand as the greatest democrats and seeking justice in the international forums through moral and legal struggle is highly condemnable,” Seeman added.

According to him as soon as the trailer of the series, which was created to mislead Tamils, was released, Tamils all over the world have been registering their condemnation with great anger.