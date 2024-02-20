Home

Samantha Prabhu Recalls Her Tough Time After Divorcing Naga Chaitanya: 'I Had This Problem…'

Samantha Prabhu Recalls Her Tough Time After Divorcing Naga Chaitanya: ‘I Had This Problem…’

Indian actress Samantha Prabhu in a recent health podcast expressed her difficult times when she was diagnosed with a condition Myositis. The actress found herself stuck in an 'extreme difficult' situation after divorcing Naga Chaitanya. Read along.

Mumbai: Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a familiar name in the entertainment industry. Many are aware of her work life but very few know about her personal life after parting ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. In a recent health podcast, The Family Man actress revealed the difficult period she went through when she was diagnosed with Myositis (auto-immune condition). While she kept talking about her health she also indicated her difficult period after parting ways with Naga Chaitanya. Read along.

Samantha Reveals Her ‘Difficult Period’, Parting Ways with Naga Chaitanya

In a recent health podcast show on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s official YouTube channel under the banner, Take 20: Health Podcast Series: Understanding Autoimmunity. Tagging along the show was fitness expert Alkesh.

Samantha Prabhu during her health podcast revealed, “I remember specifically the year before I had this problem. It was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I thought my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were travelling back from Mumbai (sic).”

Samantha in her health podcast further expressed, “And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition (sic).”

Although the topic of conversation was autoimmunity, what grabbed the attention of the viewers was the fact that Samantha Prabhu had gone through a lot after she parted ways with Naga Chaitanya. The couple got married on October 6, 2017, and in October 2021 released a joint statement on social media announcing their divorce.

In the episode, Samantha also talked about the purpose of starting Take 20: Health Podcast. Samantha stated, “The reason I wanted to do this podcast was that after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people to be safe than sorry (sic).”

Take a look at Samantha Prabhu’s Autoimmunity Health Podcast:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Work Front

In her professional career, Samantha Ruth Prabhu initially took a break from her career. The Kushi actress announced her comeback in 2023 to the entertainment industry. Samantha in her pipeline has ‘Citadel: India’ helmed by Raj and DK. She will also be sharing the big screen with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in a highly anticipated spy thriller series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.