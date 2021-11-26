Samantha’s International film debut: Samantha Prabhu went through a personal crisis in 2021 when she divorced her former husband, Naga Chaitanya. This did not, however, prevent the actor from pursuing new opportunities in her career. From appearing in two back-to-back multilingual films to signing her first foreign film, the actress is doing it all. Samantha’s debut international film, Arrangements of Love, depicts her as a strong-willed bisexual Tamil lady who owns and operates a detective firm. She turned to Instagram and Twitter to inform her admirers of the news. We’re as excited about Samantha’s next projects as she is.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Brings Christmas Early in That Gorgeous Red Saree With a Sexy Thigh-High Slit - See Pics

A whole new world ♥️

Absolutely thrilled to be a part of Arrangements Of Love .

Thank you sir #PhilipJohn for picking me to be #Anu

Cant wait to begin this exciting journey .. Thankyou @SunithaTati always 💕@gurufilms1 @timerimurari @NimmiHarasgama #ArrangementsOfLove pic.twitter.com/Nklig8jDOJ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 26, 2021

About Arrangements of Love:

The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘The Good Karma Hospital’, reports variety.com.

The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose; Oh! Baby’, the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of the 2014 Korean film ‘Miss Granny’, was a commercial success. ‘Oh! Baby’ starred Samantha.

Active in both the Telugu and Telugu language industries, Samantha’s credits include S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Eega’, ‘Super Deluxe’, ‘Janatha Garage’, and ‘Mersala’.

Samir Sarkar, of Singapore’s Magic Hour Films, has joined the project as executive producer.

Sarkar previously produced Rotterdam winner ‘Nasir’, ‘Jonaki’, and Kolkata winner ‘The False Eye’.

‘Arrangements of Love’ is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari by John and British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama, who played the female lead in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Funny Boy’ and is a series regular on ‘The Good Karma Hospital.

It follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.

Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

She is a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage. As much as she wants to please her parents she also wants to be able to make her own life choices.

“A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with ‘Arrangements of Love,’ which has such an endearing and personal story,” Samantha told Variety.

“I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of ‘Downton Abbey.’ I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with ‘Oh! Baby’. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

“Having Samantha on board is indeed serendipitous. I have worked with her before and must say that she always brings her curiosity and talent to the project,” Tati told Variety.

“I can already visualize the life that she will breathe into the character. It is a pleasure to work with her again as we explore the international waters together.”

The film is expected to commence shooting in August 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)