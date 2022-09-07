Samantha Prabhu’s Father Drops Emotional Note: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce has got the most attention from the gossip mills as the couple’s dreamy paradise came to an end. Samantha and Naga were once most talked about celeb couples of Tollywood. Samantha had recently spoken about her separation with Naga when she appeared in Koffee With Karan 7 along with Akshay Kumar. Naga, so far has refrained to speak much about his divorce with Samantha. Now, we have Samantha’s father Joseph Prabu speaking his heart out on his daughter’s separation with Naga. Joseph wrote a cryptic Facebook post few days back where he shared Samantha’s wedding pictures with Naga. When netizens commented on his post he wrote a comment and thanked everyone or their concern.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Kerala Report: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Gets The Biggest Release Post-Pandemic, Check Screen Count And Other Details

CHECK OUT JOSEPH PRABHU’S FACEBOOK POST:



SAMANTHA PRABHU’S FATHER THANKS NETIZENS FOR THEIR SUPPORT

Joseph wrote in his post "LONG LONG AGO ; THERE WAS A STORY ; AND IT DOESN'T EXIST ANYMORE !!! SO, LET'S START A NEW STORY ; AND A NEW CHAPTER !!!" When fans showered him with comments, Samantha's father commented on his post "THANKS FOR ALL YOUR FEELINGS. YES, I SAT DOWN FOR A LONG TIME TO OVERCOME THE EMOTIONS. LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO SIT DOWN WITH FEELINGS & GET BOGGED DOWN."

Naga was recently seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Samantha was last seen in The Family Man Season 2.

For more updates on Samantha Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce, check out this space at India.com.