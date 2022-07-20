Koffee With Karan 7’s upcoming episode featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar will be the best of season 7. After the promo released, we could sense the chemistry and fun elements in the show where Akshay and Samantha are having a gala time. It will be a potboiler of glamour, secrets, and witty one-liners delivered by the guests. Now, a steamy hot dance video of Akshay and Samantha grooving to Oo Antava has been shared where they look so sexy together. Akshay’s swag was unmatched in blue suit while Samantha raised the temperatures in a halter-neck style ribbed red top with full sleeves, pairing it up with pink bootleg trousers.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Akshay - Samantha's Jabardast Entry to One-Liners, Episode Promises a Laugh Riot - Watch Promo

The official handle of Dharmatic shared the dance video with a caption, “Behold! The superstars are here to raise the temperature of the gram!🔥#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 3 streaming on Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar.” Also Read - Karan Johar in Trouble as Koffee With Karan 7 Accused of Plagiarism after Janhvi-Sara Episode - Here's Why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar’s hot dance moves:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Also Read - Netizens 'Reveal' The Brother-Duo Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Previously Dated

Karan Johar has already hinted that with the episode’s all-new pairing, viewers can expect ‘another riot’ of fun and laughter. Samantha and Akshay’s episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on July 21, 2022. So, hold your breath as there will be so much hotness on the screens.