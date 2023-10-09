Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Bhumi Pednekar Give Shout To ‘Hero’ Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty recently spoke about the challenges she faced post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Bhumi Pednekar.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise came as a shock to his fans and the industry. The actor was 34. Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty had to face trial at that time. Now, a few years later, the actress made a solid comeback with MTV’s reality show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. Rhea also marked her presence on Day 2 of the India Today Conclave 2023 held in Mumbai as a keynote speaker. The actress has shared a clip from the event where she spoke about the challenges after Sushant’s death and how her family supported her. Well, the clip has prompted reactions from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bhumi Pednekar.

South superstar Samantha called Rhea a ‘hero’. Samantha reshared the video and wrote, “Hero @rhea_chakraborty.” She also dropped three red heart emojis for the actress.

Rhea responded to Samantha’s special gesture with a sweet note. It read, “Right back at you,” along with a red heart emoji.

Bhumi Pednekar has also shared a heartwarming note for Samantha on Instagram Stories.

Rhea Chakraborty at the conclave

Rhea Chakraborty, while speaking at the conclave, said, “I think my entire strength, resilience came from my family. My father was in the army, I think we had that army upbringing. I remember when everything was at its peak he told me, ‘In the army when we are getting shot at, we don’t lie down and go. We stand up and take a bullet on our shoulder. We take it, so take it. And even then if you have to go you will go. But at least you stood up and you gave yourself a last fighting chance.’ So I would give it entirely to my family.”

Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude to friends and family

Rhea also expressed gratitude to her friends and revealed that her girlfriends, particularly VJ and actor Shibani Dandekar and Anish among others, stood by her during the tough times.

Rhea Chakraborty’s work line-up

Meanwhile, Rhea is being seen as one of the gang leaders on MTV’s show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. Her presence in the show has been making headlines for various reasons. In terms of the acting career, the actress was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work slate

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film received rave reviews and was a hit among the masses. Her most anticipated project includes Citadel India, which is the spin-off to the web series Citadel headlined by Priyanka Chopra.

