Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru make first public appearance after wedding, fans call them the new power couple – Watch

Love, warmth and quiet confidence filled the air as South cinema star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru were seen together in public for the first time after their wedding. The couple was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on December 13, 2025, and their appearance instantly sent fans into a frenzy.

This was the first time Samantha and Raj stepped out together after tying the knot, and the moment felt special without being loud or dramatic. Both looked relaxed, happy and completely at ease with each other, making their first post-wedding outing a memorable one for fans watching online.

How did Samantha and Raj look during their first public appearance?

For the outing, Samantha chose a classic and graceful look. The newlywed actor wore a white sari paired with a soft pink blouse, keeping her style simple and elegant. With minimal makeup, a half-tied hairstyle and her natural smile, Samantha looked calm and radiant. There was a quiet glow on her face that did not go unnoticed.

Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, kept it casual yet smart. He was seen in a black T-shirt, pants and a brown jacket, reflecting his easy-going personality. Together, the couple struck a perfect balance between simplicity and charm.

Why are fans calling them a ‘power couple’?

A video from the airport quickly went viral, showing Samantha and Raj walking together comfortably. Their body language spoke volumes. Samantha’s warmth and Raj’s calm presence made their bond look natural and strong.

Fans flooded social media with messages of love, calling them a “fresh start filled with happiness” and naming them the industry’s newest power couple. Many admired how the two chose to keep things low-key while still sharing their joy with the world.

When and where did Samantha and Raj get married?

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple opted for a private bhoota shuddhi wedding ceremony, attended only by close family members and friends.

The news of their wedding was confirmed through posts shared on Samantha’s official Instagram account and the Isha Centre’s social media pages. Their intimate ceremony reflected their preference for privacy over public attention.

How did their love story begin?

The couple first met while working on the popular series ‘The Family Man 2’. Their professional bond later continued with ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. Over time, their friendship turned into a deeper relationship. Despite rumours over the past few months, Samantha and Raj chose to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

What’s next for Samantha on the work front?

On the professional side, Samantha will soon be seen in the film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’. The teaser of the film was released recently and has received a positive response. The film is directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and is created and produced by Raj Nidimoru. Gulshan Devaiah also plays a key role in the film.

This project marks Samantha and Nandini Reddy’s second collaboration after the success of ‘Oh! Baby’. Shooting for the film has officially begun, making it an exciting phase both personally and professionally for Samantha.

As fans continue to shower love on the couple, one thing is clear: Samantha and Raj’s quiet, genuine bond is winning hearts everywhere.