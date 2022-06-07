Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Summer Looks: Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a complete diva who is embracing this style trend and showcasing that it is a great outfit for the hotter season. The Family Man 2 actor shared photos in a very sophisticated appearance as she taught us colour-blocking techniques. Samantha shared additional photos on her Instagram account and captioned, “Twas some day.” The actor flaunted her sartorial choice with a bright red shirt and pale pink trousers.Also Read - Jawan: Samantha Prabhu Opted Out of Shah Rukh Khan Actioner Because of Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha’s red bodysuit top has ribbed elements on the torso and sleeves, a keyhole cut-out in the front, a knotted neckline that shows off her décolletage, long sleeves, and a figure-hugging style. Samantha gently tucked the bodysuit into the baby pink leggings. It has a floor-grazing hem length, a high-rise waistline, and a fitted top that extends to produce a flared bottom. To accessorize the color-blocked outfit, the celebrity chose gold-toned diamonds. She opted for flashy rings and hoop earrings. Also Read - Yashodha Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wakes up at a Mysterious Place in Sci-Fi Thriller, Fans Say, ‘Goosebumps' - Watch Video

Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Double Standards For Wearing Transparent Outfit, Compares Her Style With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Fans dropped heart and fire emojis soon after Samantha shared the pictures. One of the users said, “The eternal queen of film industry.” Several others swooned over her pictures and wrote, “Uff,” in the comment section. They also called her beautiful and we cannot agree more.

Wish to have Samantha’s style?

The red top costs Rs 44,356, while the pants are priced at Rs 72,168. When everything is totalled together, the total cost of the outfit is Rs 1,16,524, which is quite extravagant!

Samantha Raises Temperature in Black Bikini!

Samantha looks stunning in a bikini set, which she teamed with slacks from the British fashion house’s shelves. To go with the outfit, she went for a nude look. The popular South star included only a heart emoji in her caption and tagged the British luxury fashion house.

Many celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Hansika Motwani, and Lakshmi Manchu, among others were amazed by her picture. Her fans, on the other hand, were more than delighted to praise her on the lovely picture.

On the professional front, Samantha has a long list of movies she wants to see. She is currently awaiting the release of Shaakuntalam, her upcoming mythological film, which is currently in post-production. She just concluded filming for her forthcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi, in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Yashoda, the actress’s upcoming pan-India thriller, is now under production.

