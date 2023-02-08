Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Buys Swanky 3BHK Sea-Facing Apartment in Mumbai For Whopping Price – Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has purchased a very expensive sea-view luxury apartment. Check the whopping price here

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has won our hearts with her role in Mission Majnu, has purchased a very expensive sea-view luxury apartment worth Rs 15 crore in a super-premium residential project. As reported by TOI, Samantha recently posted a photo of the sunset view on her Instagram account that she captured from her current location. She is said to have purchased the apartment driven by her desire to work on more Bollywood projects from now on. The picture of Samantha was not from a five-star hotel, but, it seems to have taken from a skyscraper in Mumbai.

The Yashoda actress has purchased a three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai with a breathtaking sea-view of the sea.

Samantha will be seen in her upcoming series Citadel along with Varun Dhawan. The espionage action series is directed by Raj and DK. The actress also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

