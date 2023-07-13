Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Taking Break From Acting; Wraps Up Shooting For Citadel India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has seemingly confirmed taking a break from acting to focus on her health. The actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis last year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead role in Citadel India. (Credits: Instagram)

One of the most renowned actresses in the industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always raised a bar high when it comes to winning over the audience. Earlier reports were circulating that Samantha Ruth Prabhu could take a break from her career to focus on her health. On Thursday, Samantha revealed that her upcoming series Citadel India had finished shooting. She shared a photo with directors, Raj and DK, and seemingly confirmed taking a break from acting. Reports claim that Samantha will seek additional treatment for her autoimmune condition, myositis, in the US and South Korea.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Confirms Taking Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a very chock-full six months with multiple projects. The actress recently confirmed the news about her break from acting on her Instagram account. Sharing a picture with Family Man duo Raj and DK, Samantha penned down an endearing note, “And it is a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break does not seem like a bad thing at all when you know what is coming @rajanddk @mensit. The family I didn’t know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime… i.e until you write me the next,” she wrote.

Samantha Opens Up About Her Myositis Diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the news about being diagnosed with myositis in October 2022. The actress dropped a photo from a hospital to give her fans an update about her health.

In June, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a heartfelt note to mark one year of her myositis diagnosis. The Yashodha star opened up about the forced new normal and battles with her body that she has faced.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Films

Helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel India stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel India is a spin-off of the American spy drama Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as the leads. The series is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video in September. Apart from Citadel, Samantha will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The film will be released on September 1 this year.

