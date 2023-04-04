Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Denies Commenting on Chaitanya – Sobhita Dhulipala’s Dating Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Denies Commenting on Chaitanya – Sobhita Dhulipala’s Dating Rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has clarified that she did not make any such comments on Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala's Dating Rumours.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has denied talking about her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s dating rumours. There was a report by The Siasat Daily that suggested that Samantha had commented about Chaitanya and Sobhita after an old picture of the two at a restaurant went viral online. The news report stated Samantha Ruth Prabhu as saying: “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone.”

However, Samantha has clarified that she did not make any such comments. Sharing a quote attributed to her, Samantha tweeted: “I never said this.”

You may like to read



In the viral image, Chaitanya was seen posing with a chef while Shobhita was seen sitting at a table behind them.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in October 2017. However, it was in 2021, when the two announced their separation. The two have worked together in films such as Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya. They got married in 2017 and separated in 2021.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.