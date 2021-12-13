FIR Against Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun is all set release on Friday, December 17th in a variety of South Indian languages. The film’s promotion has already begun. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also make a cameo appearance in the movie with her dance number. The song was released a few days back and was titled ‘OoAntava OoOoAntava.’ However, the song has now created trouble for Samantha. An FIR has been filed against the actor by a men’s organisation. It has been alleged that the song portrays men as lustful in its lyrics. The organisation has also demanded a ban on the song. The case is now before the Andhra high court.Also Read - UPPSC Admit Card 2021 Released For These Posts on uppsc.up.nic.in | Know How to Download

Meanwhile, the song ‘OoAntava OoOoAntava’ was choreographed by the famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya and was shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. It was also Samantha’s first ever item song and presents her in a sizzling avatar. Andrea Jeremiah has sung the Tamil version of the song, Indravati Chauhan gave voice to its Telugu version. In Kannada, the song has been sung by Mangli and Ramya Nambeesan has sung the Malayalam version. Also Read - Researchers Say Arthritis Should be Stopped Before it Begins

In case you missed the song:

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It is a two-part action drama set in the rural reaches of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district that focuses on red sandalwood smuggling. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It will be released on December 17 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.