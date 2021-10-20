Chennai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her separation from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, stood up for herself in these tough situations. She has now filed defamation cases against a few YouTube channels for streaming malignant content about her. Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels. Also, Samantha has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about Samantha’s marital life and had alleged that she had affairs.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Early Morning Intense Workout With 30 Kgs Dumbbell Will Brush Aside Your Monday Blues

Post her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been the talk of the town, while she is being targeted by internet bullies. In the wake of all the negativity, Samantha had released a personal note asking others stay away from her as she is not going to allow any kind of negativity to break her. Apparently, neither her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, nor his father Nagarjuna stood by her in these struggles.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya came up with a shocker as they officially announced their split up on October 2. On the work front, Samantha has a couple of interesting subjects she would start shooting for soon, while she is also taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life.

On the personal front, she recently jetted off to Rishikesh to enjoy peaceful time. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps from picturesque locations from her beautiful vacation spot. On her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a quote from an ashram she visited in Rishikesh. “The happiness we are seeking is inside us. Within us, is a fountainhead of bliss, even a drop of which is sufficient to make us fully intoxicated and destroy completely our misery and pain. But fools as we are, we believe that happiness is somewhere outside and can be obtained through wife and children, wealth and property, name and fame, and consequently we spend most of our life in acquiring these external things.”