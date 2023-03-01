Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Injured While Shooting For Indian Adaptation of American Sci-Fi Series Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Injured While Shooting For Indian Adaptation of American Sci-Fi Series Citadel

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with "Oo Antava", suffered an injury while shooting for the Indian adaptation of "Citadel".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Injured While Shooting For Indian Adaptation of American Sci-Fi Series Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Injured: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with Oo Antava, suffered an injury while shooting for the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of her bruised hands after shooting for some action sequences. She captioned her post “perks of action”. Earlier, the actress had also shared a video in which she can be seen practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. She could be seen preparing for the action shoot in Nainital.

Helmed by The Family Man creators Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name which has been originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

You may like to read

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first glimpse of the web series Citadel. She captioned the photos, “First look at @citadelonprime.” Samantha, who is a part of the Indian version of the show, took to the comments section and wrote, “Yassss”.

Meanwhile, Samantha is waiting for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film was scheduled to be released this month, on February 17 but got postponed.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.