Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently got emotional while talking about her Myositis condition in an interview.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Emotional While Talking About Myositis: 'We Win at The End'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Emotional: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is all geared up for her upcoming sci-fi release Yashoda, is being hailed for keeping a brave front despite her myositis condition. However, the actor has slammed certain media outlets for exaggerating about her health updates. Her co-star from the film, Unni Mukandan had recently revealed how Samantha never revealed about her health while shooting was a thorough professional. While getting emotional in one of her interviews, Samantha said that she’s not at a life-threatening stage. She stated that the media could have avoided their exaggerated reporting about the same.

CHECK OUT SAMANTHA’S EMPOTIONAL VIDEO OPENING-UP ON HER HEALTH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telugu FilmNagar (@telugufilmnagar)

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU BURST INTO TEARS TALKING ABOUT MYOSITIS

Samantha got teary eyed while talking about dealing with Myositis. She told, “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.” The Yashoda actor further added, “I want to clear one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary.”

CHECK OUT SAMANTHA’S HEARTFELT POEM ON HER MYOSITIS CONDITION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actor portrays a surrogate mother in the film who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. The trailer promises an edge-of-the-seat trailer and some intense action sequences. Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda had praised Samantha in the trailer.

