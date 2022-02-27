Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has opened in theatres on February 25 and is receiving a lot of praise. Several celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D’Souza, among others praised Alia Bhatt for her performance in the film. Recently, joining the list of celebs who appreciated the film, is now Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Enters The Same League As 83 And Sooryavanshi With Record-Breaking Box Office Collection On Day 1

Alia Bhatt's acting in Gangubai Kathiawadi has been praised by Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sharing a scene from the movie in theatres, she wrote on her Instagram stories, "#GangubaiKathiawadi a masterpiece!! @aliabhatt words aren't enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by author Hussain Zaidi. Alia Bhatt plays the iconic character of a young woman who was pushed into prostitution and went on to become a well-known and celebrated figure in Mumbai’s red-light district, Kamathipua. The film did a business of Rs 10.50 crore on its day one at the box office. Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and others also appear in the film.

