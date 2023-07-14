Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hairstylist Shares Emotional Note About Her Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hairstylist Shares Emotional Note About Her Break

As per reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is heading for the US as she requires extensive treatment for her ongoing battle with an autoimmune disease. She may also visit South Korea for medical purposes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up shooting for Citadel India. (Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The actress took several medical treatments and also underwent Hyperbaric therapy to fight the illness. Samantha has managed to balance her work life with her treatment. She recently wrapped up shooting for Citadel India which is an Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. Meanwhile, her film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda is also gearing up for its release. Amidst this, the actress announced a break from acting as she wants to focus on her health. Speculations are rife that the actress is unwell and is leaving for the US for treatment. Samantha’s decision has left her friends and team members emotional.

Trending Now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Going For Treatment Leaves Her Team Emotional

The Family Man 2 actress has stepped in with the decision to embark on a journey related to her health concerns, leaving her team members emotional. Recently, Rohit Bhatkar, one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s close friends and her hairstylist, penned an emotional note for her. Sharing a few adorable pictures of himself with Samantha and other friends, Rohit expressed his heartfelt emotions and extended his support for the actress.

You may like to read

An Emotional Note For Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The heartfelt note posted by Rohit Bhatkar read, “We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly, one to remember As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that “you are that wild flower which grew even after the forest fire” Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. Until next time friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bhatkar (@rohit_bhatkar)

Earlier, Hindustan Times quoted a source informing that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is heading for the US as she requires extensive treatment for her ongoing battle with an autoimmune disease. She may also visit South Korea for medical purposes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. The actress’ upcoming films are Kushi which is a romantic drama. The film will mark her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. Besides, she is also headlining the spy thriller series Citadel India, co-starring Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES