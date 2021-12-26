Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits The Gym: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu who stunned everyone with her sultry dance moves in Oo Antava from Pushpa is a gym enthusiast. The diva is usually seen sweating it out at the gym in order to maintain her fitness. Not only does she take care of her health by working out but also ensures to motivate her followers by sharing glimpses of her intense workouts. Christmas time was no different for her. Tollywood actor recently returned to the gym after a 20-day hiatus due to her viral fever.Also Read - 'God Bless Your Soul': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Down Troll Who Accused of Robbing Rs 50 Crore From Naga Chaitanya

The 34-year-old actor uploaded a photo of herself working out in the gym on Instagram Stories, wearing a black sports bra and black and white shorts. Her recent workout session was made much more interesting by her return to the gym after a 20-day break following her viral fever.

Samantha, who never misses an opportunity to try out new workouts, shared a photo of herself cycling with some of her friends in September. Samantha captioned the video she shared on Instagram, “Riding in the rain with the best company.”

In another session, The Family Man 2 fame was seen engaging in a fun yet healthy tug of war competition with her friend Shilpa Reddy and couple others. This was the caption alongside the video, “Beautiful, Crazy, fun, unwinding week that passed in a jiffy with my besties .. #myclan #mytribe Note to self – never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family… You will be hurt. You will feel pain. @shilpareddy.official @reddyharshaa #canstilllaugh #willsurvive

While on the work front, Samantha has just landed her first international film. Philip John is in charge of the project Arrangements of Love. In the film, she is believed to play a strong-willed bisexual Tamil woman.

The fitness junkie definitely motivated us to hit the gym. Watch this space for more updates on Samantha Ruth Prabhu.