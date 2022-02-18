Viral Video: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’ from their upcoming Tamil film Beast is out. The two are seen burning the dance floor with their crackling chemistry and mind-blowing moves that is no less than a treat for fans. From the start till the end, Halamathi Habibo song brilliantly maintains the beats. This song has been creating a lot of buzz on social media and latest recreation was done by none other than south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares a Cute Gym Video That Gets Disturbed By Two Fur Babies | Watch

Samantha matched Vijay’s energetic and iconic steps and shook a leg on the viral song at an airport while catching a late night flight. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Just another late night flight… NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit.” Halamathi Habibo is a perfect catchy dance track that’s hauntingly compelling. Samantha’s video has garnered 2,367,552 likes. Also Read - Fitness Tips: This Is How South Indian Sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu Maintains Her Toned Body, Her Fitness Secrets Revealed

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trending video:

Vijay Thalapathy’s dance and charisma in the song set the perfect environment for the actor’s fans to be up on their feet and dance along. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is touted to be an action entertainer, is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. There is a strong buzz that the movie will release on April 14, although there is no official confirmation yet on the date.