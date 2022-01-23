South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is now on vacation in Verbier, Switzerland, appears to be having the time of her life. The actor stunned her admirers with her newfound skills, which she appeared to have picked up in a short period of time. The actor shared a picture on her Instagram story with her ski instructors. Samantha wore a black puffer jacket over a black and white sweater and a headband.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa: The Amount Makers Paid to Have Actress Dance on Oo Antava

The Family Man fame thanked her instructors and informed her fans that she was alive because of them.

Samantha wrote, "Still alive because of these two (blushing and raised hands emojis)." The actor used the hashtag 'skiing is believing' and tagged her instructors, Kate McBride and Anthony. In the following story, Samantha uploaded a video of herself doing the snow activity.

Naga Chaitanya Opens up About His Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Decision Taken In Best Interests..

The 34-year-old has not only learned but also perfected the skill of skiing in a short amount of time, much to the joy of her fans and well-wishers. The actor earlier shared a video of herself as she skied and wrote, “Leave your ego at home they said .. no truer words have been spoken #newbeginnings #skiing”

The diva who has a huge fan base shared a photo of herself in ski gear. She said, “Day 4 is when the magic happens”, adding a hashtag, “Skiing ain’t easy but it sure is fun.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemed to be having the time of her life. She appears to be an avid traveller, as she has been taking quite a few trips recently. The actor also went to Goa with her girlfriends to celebrate the New Year. She had posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit and fans went gaga over her look.

While on the work front, Samantha garnered appreciation for her first-ever item number ‘Oo Antava.’ The song has gained popularity in the Bollywood industry with its Hindi version ‘Oo Bolega.’ She is waiting for the release of Gunasekhar directed by Shaakuntalam. The actor who plays the lead character in the film will be seen with Dev Mohan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest vacation pictures are travel goals! Watch this space for more updates.