Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures and a video from her leisurely Sunday morning on Instagram. She was seen chilling with her pet dog while listening to a heartbreaking Christmas tune in the video. Samantha, as we all know, adores her two dogs, Hash and Sash. The Eega actor is a wonderful pet parent. Even if she is only gone for a day, the actor misses her dogs and shows her longing for them in her stories. Snuggles and winters are the nicest things about Christmas, according to Sam's recent images and we couldn't agree more.

We can't get enough of Samantha's cute pictures of her snuggling with her adorable little dog babies. She also captured her dog watching a Christmas movie on television in another snap. She even shared a video of Wham!'s hit "Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart." She caught the line from the song, "Last Christmas I gave you my heart and the very next day you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears, I'll give it to someone special."

Take a look at her Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



One of the fans commented, “Sam majorly missing Akkeni Naga and Hash also,” while another wrote, ” I am waiting for this.” These comments came after the actor shared a video of the lyrics of a heartbreaking Christmas song. Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2 after four years of marriage. While the two haven’t spoken about it much ever since releasing a joint statement to announce their separation.

South star was most recently seen in her first item song from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Despite the fact that the song’s questionable lyrics caused a commotion, she was praised for her performance. The actor has two bilingual films and an international film ‘Arrangement of Love’ in her kitty.

