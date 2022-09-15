Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce: It’s almost a year since Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation and took social media by storm. Both the stars have individually addressed the reports around their divorce and have maintained that they don’t want to be together anymore. Recently, Samantha’s father made a heartfelt post about ‘moving on’ in life and now, Chay’s father, actor Nagarjuna spoke commented on their divorce.Also Read - Samantha Prabhu's Father Drops Emotional Note on Daughter's Divorce With Naga Chaitanya: 'Life is Too Short...'

NAGARJUNA’S STATEMENT ON SAMANTHA-CHAITANYA’S DIVORCE

Speaking to an entertainment portal, the popular Telugu star said they are done with the news already and they only want the happiness of their kids. Nagarjuna, who is getting rave reviews for his performance in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, said the entire episode of separation is our of their lives. As reported by Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna said, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It’s out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life.” Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Speaks About Appearing on Koffee With Karan Days After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Episode | Exclusive

NAGA CHAITANYA-SAMANTHA’S STATEMENT OVER DIVORCE

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce news in October last year. They took to their individual social media pages and wrote, “to all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay (Chaitanya) and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us (sic).” Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Buys The Same House She Used to Live in With Naga Chaitanya

Earlier while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, Chaitanya told the media that he would always respect Samantha and would look upto her work. He said, “We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That’s about it. We said what we have too.”

What do you think of Nagarajuna’s statements here?

