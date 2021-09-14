Samantha Akkineni aka Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have always been one of the best-looking couples in the South film industry. After three years of being married, Samantha – Naga are in the news because of their seperation rumours. It seems all is not well between them and several reports suggest that the couple is heading for a splitsville. The speculations started when Samantha removed her surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram pages.Also Read - Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Son Azad Play Table Tennis With Naga Chaitanya And Other Laal Singh Chaddha Crew, Photos Go Viral

Recently, when Samantha watched the trailer of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Love Story, she praised the team without tagging her husband. Samantha retweeted Chaitanya’s tweet and wished luck to the team. “WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92 .. #LoveStoryTrailer,” tweeted Sam. Chaitanya, on the other hand, responded to her tweet saying, ”Thanks Sam!!”. Also Read - Amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce, Naga Chaitanya Joins Laal Singh Chaddha, Shares Pic From Sets

Also Read - The Family Man 2 Creators on Turning Samantha Akkineni Aka Raji’s Skin Tone Several Shades Browner



A source close to Naga Chaitanya’s family had earlier said to Spotboye, “Naga is so loving, so much so that when he had to be rude to his wife on-screen in the film Majili, Naga found it very hard to look into his wife’s eyes with hatred for the camera. Now when he is asked to mend bridges with Samantha, he doesn’t know where to start.”

A few reports suggest, Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, has been trying his level best to reconcile between the two, and help them steer clear of a divorce.