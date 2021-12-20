Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again shown that there is nothing she can’t do. The actor is being appreciated for her performance in dance number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. While a section of the audience is enthralled by Samantha’s never-seen-before avatar, others don’t look so impressed with her raunchy number. The actor has now opened up on how shooting the song was a ‘tiring’ experience for her.Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa Creates Havoc at Box Office, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club Within 2 Days

As reported by BollywoodLife, Samantha was not really keen on taking up the song and doing her maiden dance number. Then what convinced her to go ahead? The report mentioned how the director of the film, Sukumar, cited the example of Pooja Hegde's dance number in Rangasthalam. When The Family Man 2 star was asked to share her experience, she said, "It's really challenging to get the steps perfect, the beat, and dance with Allu Arjun, it's my god tiring."

The actor, who recently ended her four-year marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya, is active on social media and she recently shared an appreciation post for Allu Arjun. She wrote, "This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. ??? Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired (sic)."

Take a look:

Oo Antava grabs attention:

Devi Dri Prasad composed Pushpa’s music, while Chandrabose and Viveka wrote the Telugu and Tamil lyrics for Oo Antava, respectively. According to reports, the Men’s Association has filed a lawsuit against the creators in Andhra Pradesh, and as a result of the lawsuit, the AA’s team has turned the video song private on YouTube, although the lyrical version is still available in all languages.

Pushpa Box Office Update:

Pushpa: The Rise- Part I, starring Allu Arjun, continues to burn through the box office, approaching the Rs 200 crore milestone in just three days. The movie has reportedly garnered Rs 159 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and that’s probably the biggest ever first weekend total for an Allu Arjun starrer. Check out THIS REPORT for more updates on Pushpa’s Box Office.

Pushpa controversial scene featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna:

Pushpa: The Rise is based on the lives of red sandalwood traffickers in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam jungle. In one of the scenes, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) and Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) are seen romancing in a car where Pushpa touches Srivalli’s chest during the chat, and the two have a discussion over it. This sequence is believed not to have gone over well with the family audience. As a result, this scene has been cut from the film.