Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Pay Parity: ‘I Shouldn’t Have To Beg For It’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about the pay disparity gap and why it is always she has to beg for equality. Read on.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has never failed to surprise us with her films. From Ye Maaya Chesave to The Family Man: Season 2, Samantha never disappoints. There are several industries where women have suffered inequality, especially regarding the pay gap. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the south sensation talked about believing in getting what you deserve and not competing with anyone. Talking about the same, Samantha shared her views on the need for pay parity in the film industry.

Samantha said that she wants it to be a ‘byproduct of hard work and success’. The Shaakuntalam actress said, “I am fighting hard, not directly…it’s not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a byproduct of the hard work and success. People should just come and say ‘Yes, we want to pay you this much.’ I shouldn’t have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work.”

Samantha described the reason behind adding a quote on her Instagram bio. She said, “When I put up this quote in my bio which says ‘Whatever your capabilities, you must stretch them to the limit and a little beyond’ and when you are a woman in this industry, it’s not just enough to stretch your capabilities to your limits but then you need that a little more. There’s stress on a ‘little more’ because it’s just that much harder.”

A few months ago, Samantha revealed that she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. For her treatment, she took a break from work and shooting schedules.

The actress will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the international series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. It is created by Raj & DK. Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, which will hit the screens on September 1. The Telugu-language family entertainer is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

