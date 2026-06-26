Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about living with myositis amid pregnancy: ‘This tiny fear…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reflected on her battle with myositis as she enters a new phase of life. The actress shared how the illness changed her priorities and why she is choosing to slow down while preparing for motherhood.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/samantha-ruth-prabhu-opens-up-about-living-with-myositis-amid-pregnancy-this-tiny-fear-8458274/ Copy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (PC: Instagram)

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the past few years have been nothing short of life-changing. After facing one of the toughest periods of her life following her myositis diagnosis in 2022, the actress gradually returned to work with renewed determination. Now, as she prepares to welcome her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Samantha is once again opening up about a journey that has shaped her both personally and professionally. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has turned out to be a phenomenal success, earning praise from audiences and critics.

The actress recently reflected on how living with a chronic autoimmune condition changed the way she looks at health, work and life. While pregnancy marks a joyful milestone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says it also comes with a deeper concern for her health after everything she has been through.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on life after her myositis diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that being diagnosed with myositis completely changed her outlook on life. She was diagnosed with autoimmune condition myositis in 2022. The autoimmune condition, which affects the muscles and can cause weakness and fatigue, forced her to step away from films and focus on recovery. While speaking to ETimes, the actor said, “Everyday I wake up and pray that there is no trigger and that I have the energy and strength to shoot through the day. There is this tiny fear about not having enough energy to make it through the day. When I was first offered Maa Inti Bangaram, I was petrified. I didn’t know if I would be able to do it or if my body would allow it. When you have certain restrictions and constraints, you make the most of every single day.”

Looking back, she said the illness made her realise that good health cannot be taken for granted. She admitted that there were days when even simple tasks felt difficult, but those experiences helped her understand the importance of slowing down and prioritising her wellbeing over constant work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces pregnancy and maternity break

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu prepares to become a mother, she says this new chapter feels even more meaningful because of everything she has experienced over the past few years. The actress confirmed that she will be taking a maternity break after completing her current commitments. She explained that motherhood is now her biggest priority and that she wants to enjoy every moment of this special phase with her family. While speaking to the media during an event, she said, “While speaking to the media during an event, she said, “Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy.”

I have to take maternity leave from now,Thankyou for your wishes about my personal happiness… Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 revealed about her pregnancy news and its completely true…#Samantha #MaaIntiBangaaram pic.twitter.com/eYyd0ECJwU — Karthikuuu (@Anchor_Karthik_) June 24, 2026

Later, director B.V Nandini Reddy reportedly told Cinema Express, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the phenomenal success of her action-comedy film Maa Inti Bangaaram which has earned Rs 60 crore worldwide at the box office so far.