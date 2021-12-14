Andra Pradesh: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently paid a visit to the Tirupati temple and the Ameen Peer Dargah in Andhra Pradesh. The pictures from the actor’s visit to these religious shrines are going viral on social media. Samantha, who recently split with her husband Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage, first offered prayers at the famous Tirupati temple, and later went to visit the Dargah. She also went to Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh where she inaugurated a clothing store.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Faces FIR For Her Dance Number In Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise

Samantha could be seen visiting the temple wearing what looked like a purple polka-dotted dress. For her visit to the Dargah, she draped herself in a beautiful Kanjivaram saree that came in stunning gold and pink detailing. Check out the viral pictures here:

Our @Samanthaprabhu2 at Tirumala Temple 🙏🙏🙏 I Just Pray That God Gives Her Complete strength & Happiness in her life 🙏#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha pic.twitter.com/ZdCoA00uhS — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) December 11, 2021

Samantha has been in news for her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The duo announced the news of separation in an official statement on social media right before their four year wedding anniversary. They also revealed that they have applied for divorce by mutual consent.

Samantha, who is popular for her performances in many movies down south and for her web-series debut with Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2, has been travelling with her friends. She also recently mentioned that she was completely lost and ‘felt like dying’ after deciding to break up her marriage. We wish the new year helps Samantha to get over this personal setback!