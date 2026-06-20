Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnant? Actress shows baby bump in blue top -Watch viral video

Social media is abuzz after a video featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu went viral, prompting fans to speculate about a possible pregnancy. The actress has not publicly addressed the rumours, but the clip continues to draw attention across platforms.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral video fuels fresh pregnancy rumours (PC: Instagram)

A recent video of Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has set social media abuzz and sparked fresh pregnancy speculation among fans. The actress was seen celebrating the success of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaram, when followers noticed what they believed looked like a baby bump. Dressed in a fitted blue top during the event, Samantha appeared before photographers, interacted with guests and cut a celebratory cake. Soon after the clip surfaced online, discussions about a possible pregnancy began trending across fan pages and entertainment platforms.

Why is Samantha’s viral video creating a buzz?

The speculation started after videos and pictures from the success celebration of Maa Inti Bangaram circulated widely on social media. In the footage, Samantha looked radiant as she thanked audiences for supporting the film. While many fans focused on the film’s achievement, others pointed out that her midsection appeared slightly prominent in the fitted outfit she wore for the occasion.

This observation quickly led to assumptions that the actress could be expecting her first child. As often happens with celebrity appearances, social media users began sharing screenshots and clips while debating whether the appearance was due to the outfit or if there was more to the story.

See viral video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with husband Raj Nidimoru here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

No official confirmation from Samantha or Raj

Despite the growing chatter online, there has been no official statement confirming a pregnancy. The couple has remained silent on the rumours, leaving fans guessing. Until either Samantha or Raj addresses the speculation publicly, the reports remain unverified. Many supporters have also urged others not to jump to conclusions based on a single video, noting that camera angles, clothing choices and posture can sometimes create misleading impressions.

Samantha and Raj’s relationship journey

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru‘s relationship has attracted considerable public attention over the past few years. The two first collaborated professionally during The Family Man 2 and later worked together again on Citadel: Honey Bunny. Reports of a close bond between them began surfacing in 2023. Interest in their relationship increased after photos and videos of the pair spending time together appeared online.

They were later spotted at events, private gatherings and international trips, further fuelling speculation about their romance. Throughout 2025, Samantha shared several glimpses of Raj on social media. From travel moments to casual outings and behind-the-scenes pictures, fans noticed that he was becoming a regular presence in her posts.

Marriage and new beginnings

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The wedding took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The private celebration reportedly had a small guest list and was followed by Samantha sharing special moments from the ceremony on social media.

Temple visit video also grabbed attention

Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha and Raj visited the Tirumala temple along with members of the film’s team. A video from the visit became widely shared online as it showed Raj protecting Samantha from the crowd while helping her move through a packed area filled with devotees. The moment stood out because Raj is generally known for keeping his personal life away from public attention. His caring gesture received appreciation from many fans and further strengthened interest in the couple’s relationship.